Two female students die in an accident at Gidabour

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two female SHS students have died after a bus carrying students from Lassia Tuolu Senior High School in the Upper West region was involved in an accident around the Gidabour community in the Savannah region.



Daughter of Tingawura Abudu Sampson of the Bole Traditional area and one other female died on the spot, 3news.com.



The remaining passengers have been rushed to the Bole hospital.



Even though the cause of the accident is unknown many residents attribute it to the bad nature of the Wa-Sawla-Bole highway



The road, in 2017, was awarded on contract by the roads ministry but the contractor has since left the site due to lack of funds.



