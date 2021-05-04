Two envoys promise to sell economic prospects of Ahafo Region globally

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: GNA

Two envoys have promised to sell the economic prospects of Ahafo for the region to gain international recognition and attract investors as well.



They are; Mr. Christoph Retzlaff, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ghana, and Ms. Daniela d' Orlando, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana and Togo.



According to them, Germany and Italy cherished bilateral relations and economic ties with Ghana and prayed that existing long-standing relations would grow from strength to strength for mutual benefit.



The envoys made the pledge when Mr. George Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister called on them at their respective embassies in Accra.



According to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the visits paved the way for the Minister to discuss and lobby for investment opportunities, garner International partnerships, build economic ties, and also introduced himself to the Ambassadors.



The Ambassadors said Germany and Italy had played significant roles in Ghana's development processes, and further acknowledged and appreciated the tremendous contributions of Ghanaian migrant workers towards the development of their countries.



On his part, Mr. Boakye commended Germany and Italy for their continuous support to Ghana saying “we are looking forward to fruitful engagements that would push the development of particularly, the Ahafo Region forward".



Mr. Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, the Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Kwadwo Mensah, NPP Asunafo South Constituency Chairman, and Moses Antwi, a special aid accompanied the Regional Minister.