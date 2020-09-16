General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Two drivers involved in Kyekyewere road accident missing

The accident occurred Tuesday dawn

It has emerged that the two drivers involved in the ghastly Kyekyewere road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway are missing.



Police preliminary investigations have identified them as drivers of the DAF Cargo Truck which was believed to be heading towards Kumasi to Burkina Faso and another with registration number GT4997 -20.



According to the Ayensuano District Police Commander, ASP Francis Kwadwo Nartey, only the State Transport Company (STC) bus driver has been found and is currently assisting the police with investigations.



ASP Nartey disclosed this in an interview with Adom FM. He said two of the fatalities came from the STC bus while the other 12 were in the Grand Bird.



The accident occurred on Tuesday dawn, leading to the demise of over 10 passengers.



Body parts of the victims were found littered all over the accident scene.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.