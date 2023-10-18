Two disqualified in Akontombra NDC parliamentary Primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: GNA

A five-member vetting committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has disqualified two aspirants from contesting the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Akontombra constituency.



They are: Herod Cobbina, former Member of Parliament for Akontombra constituency and Mumuni Issah, the 2020 parliamentary candidate.



According to George Ofori Danquah, Western North Regional secretary of the NDC, four persons picked nomination forms, but three of them had filed their nominations at the close of nominations to contest.



He said after the vetting, Pius Kwame Nkuah, former District Chief Executive was cleared to contest while, Herod Cobbina and Mumuni Issah were disqualified because the two had outstanding issues.



“The two have outstanding issues, which we have advised them to go and resolve to contest in future elections,” he explained.



The Regional secretary described the vetting as successful and added that the two who had been disqualified could appeal.



Issah, after the decision, asked his supporters to remain calm as he would appeal the decision by the panel in the best interest of the party.



Cobbina also told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he would appeal against the decision because disqualifying him was against the guidelines set by the party.



Pius Kwame Nkuah, who was cleared to contest, said he was optimistic of winning the Akontombra parliamentary seat for the NDC in 2024 and called for unity among party members.



He promised to do everything possible to unite the rank and file of the party in the constituency, since that was the only way to win in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 2024.