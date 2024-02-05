Two die during confrontation with police at Kwahu

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two persons have reportedly lost their lives after allegedly being struck by stray bullets fired by the police during an attempt to quell a tumultuous crowd in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region, citinewsroom.com reports.



Sources indicate that the incident transpired at the chief’s palace, where the police were present to rescue a suspected murderer, 23-year-old Kwasi Tenkorang, accused of killing two individuals at Adwumasu, a farming community within the Kwahu South Municipality.



According to reports, Tenkorang, an ex-convict, allegedly committed the heinous acts of raping and murdering a 45-year-old woman named Akua Kyerewaa.



Additionally, during the incident, a 65-year-old brother of the victim, Kwasi Antwi, who attempted to intervene, is said to have succumbed to fatal injuries after being struck on the head with a metal bar.



An eyewitness named Frederick, en route to the farm, narrowly escaped harm after witnessing the crime and being pursued by the suspect.



The fugitive, Tenkorang, was apprehended on Sunday, February 4, and brought to the chief’s palace.



Upon learning of the suspect's arrest, community members descended upon the palace, demanding immediate release for vigilante justice.



The report added that the police, called in to manage the situation, thwarted the attempt.



Subsequently, due to growing impatience among the community members, they resorted to pelting the police with stones, destroying a service vehicle and four police motorbikes.



In an effort to disperse the agitated crowd, the police fired warning shots, inadvertently causing injuries to five individuals.



Tragically, two of them succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining three are undergoing treatment at the Kwahu Government Hospital at Atibie.



