Two dead, others injured in motorbike accident

Regional News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news

Two people died on the spot while five others sustained life-threatening injuries in an accident involving two motor bikes in Bomso, near Asuom in the Kwaebibirem Municipality of the Eastern Region.



One of the dead had his head chopped off the neck and it took a search by the police to retrieve it in a near-by bush.



Chief Inspector Kumi Mante of Asuom District Police Command explained that “on 22/5/2021, at 1.00am, Police Asuom had intelligence that there was an accident at Bomso, near the Adventist Preparatory School involving four Motorbikes”.



He said “upon receipt of the information, police quickly rushed to the scene and met two Royal Motorbikes, one Unregistered and the other with registration No. M 21 GR 9666 together with the lifeless bodies of one Laphew Obeng, age 20 and one Tawiah, aged about 20 whose head was nowhere to be found”.



The Chief Inspector said “a search was conducted in the nearby bush to locate the head but it was not found”.



He explained that “three accident victims Asante Michael, age18 Nuamah Samuel, age 17 and Andrews Keddeh, age 20 who sustained various degrees of injuries were treated and discharged at the Tweapease Health Centre”.



Chief Insp. Mante said one Jeff, 18, sustained a fracture in his left leg and was referred to Kade Government Hospital for treatment whilst Kwaku Amponsah, 17, is on admission at the Asuom Health Center.



Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate the whereabouts of the other accident motorbikes for further action.



The dead bodies have been preserved at the Kade Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.



The two motorbikes have been impounded and sent to the charge office.