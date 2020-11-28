General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Two crushed to death after container falls on Daewoo Matiz car

The accident happened on Friday night

A driver, Eric Pamford Peters, 30 and a passenger, Ama Amponsah, 27 have been crushed to death on the Vodafone [Kansuarina] highway in Takoradi after a cocoa container truck fell on a Daewoo Matiz car they were driving in.



The truck was carrying cocoa and was heading towards the Takoradi Habour for export but the container fell off and crushed the two occupants in the Daewoo Matiz on the highway.



The Western Regional Police MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah confirming the incident.



The accident happened on Friday night, 27 November 2020.



The deceased were trapped in the dismantled car but the men from the Fire Service and Road safety recovery truck helped removed them.



Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah said the vehicles have since been towed to the Regional Police MTTD yard in Sekondi pending testing, and suspect driver Emmanuel Kwaku arrested and in police custody.



The bodies have since been deposited at Effia Nkwanta Government hospital morgue.

