Regional News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Source: Abdul Hanan, Contributor

Two communities in Yendi gets mechanised boreholes

The mechanised boreholes being commissioned

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliament Candidate for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has commissioned two mechanised boreholes at Kpatuya and Nayilifong in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.



The water projects, valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis were handed over to the two communities on Tuesday, 25th August, 2020.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Alhaji Farouk said he constructed the boreholes following a request by the Chiefs and members of Kpatuya and Nayilifong communities.



According to him, the projects will end the water challenges affecting the two communities where women and children would have to travel far in search of potable drinking water.



“This intervention will help solve the water supply challenges of the people of the communities whilst the Yendi water project will soon come on stream to supply potable to the whole of Yendi and its surroundings,” Mr Mahama noted.



He added this is just a tip of the iceberg ahead of his agenda for a “New Yendi City” that will bring the needed the development and uplift the livelihood of the people.



Mr Mahama also assured of more goodies in the next Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led administration with him as MP for Yendi.



However, an elated Chiefs and members of the communities thanked Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama for his unrelenting support for the good people of Yendi and pledged their commitment to his Yendi agenda.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.