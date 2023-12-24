Two children dead, 1 missing after drowning incident at Gomoa Nyanyano

General News of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Two school children lost their lives, and one remains missing following a drowning incident at Gomoa Nyanyano, myjoyonline.com reports.



The victims, hailing from Kasoa, had taken advantage of the Christmas break to go swimming, resulting in a tragic turn of events.



Upon receiving a distress call from concerned community members, the police swiftly responded, managing to rescue 12 of the children. However, despite hours of searching, the bodies of two children, estimated to be between the ages of 10 and 15, were eventually recovered.



Regrettably, one child is still unaccounted for, adding to the somberness of the situation.



Confirming the incident, Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, expressed her sorrow over the unfortunate loss of young lives during the holiday season.



She disclosed that personnel from the Ghana Education Service (GES) had visited the parents and the school owner to offer support and condolences in the wake of the tragedy.



