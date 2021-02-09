Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Two brothers in court for stealing taxi

The two suspects have been granted a bail of GH¢60,000 bail

Two drivers, said to be siblings, have appeared before the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly court for allegedly stealing a taxi.



Joseph Acquah and Kofi Owusu were said to have connived to steal a taxi.



They have pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing and have been granted a GH¢60,000 bail with two sureties each, by the Court presided over by Mr Abdul Razak Musah, to appear again on March 2.



Chief Inspector Francisca Nyarko, prosecuting, told the Court that, Dauda Abdul Mumumi, the complainant, was an auto mechanic, residing at Buoho, while the accused was staying at Adwumakase, near Kumsai.



The prosecution said in June, last year, the complainant gave his Daewoo Matrix Taxi, with registration number AS 7620-12 to Acquah to be used for commercial purpose.



The court heard that before handing over the cab, the complainant cautioned accused not to give the vehicle to any other driver.



Chief Insp Nyarko said on June 7, 2020, Acquah arranged with Owusu, his brother, to steal the car.



She said Acquah informed the complainant that the vehicle had been snatched from Owusu at Breman Nkwontwima in the Suame Municipality, but they did not report to the police.



Chief Insp Acquah said the complainant suspected a fishy deal,and reported the matter to the police at Tafo-Pankrono, and the two brothers were arrested.



