Two before Tema District Court for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: GNA

A 63-year-old Emmanuel Noi and 50-year-old Christopher William Ofei have appeared before the Tema District Court for stealing a Play Station four (PS4) gaming disc at Tema Community one.



The court, presided over by Madam Bianca Osei Sarfo, granted them bail in the sum of GH¢7,000.00 each with two sureties, who are to be senior civil servants.



The two men, who pleaded not guilty, would come back to court on April 9, 2021. An accomplice named Suzzir is on the run.



The Prosecution, Inspector Emmanuel Mensah Kleku told the court that on November 5, 2020, at about 1130 hours, the accused persons went to Telefonika Ghana Limited, Tema Community One branch, and paraded themselves as prospective customers.



The Prosecution said at the shop, Ofei, who is unemployed, engaged the attention of the shop attendants by asking the prices of various items; thereby distracting them, paving the way for Noi, a self-styled businessman and one Suzzir now on the run to steal.



Inspector Kleku said six pieces of Sony Play Station four (PS4) gaming disc valued at GH¢3,099.00 were stolen by Noi and Suzzir.



The two were identified during playback of the CCTV camera at the shop when the theft was noticed.



Noi was identified putting two pieces of the PS4 game disc in his pockets while Suzzir picked four pieces of the Sony Play Station 4 disc and concealed them in a blue polythene bag.



He said police investigation revealed that the six pieces of the PS4 gaming disc that they stole were sold by Offei at a price of GH¢1,680.00.



He said on March 3, 2021, the Community One Police had information that Noi and Offei attempted a similar act at Tip Toe Lane Circle, Accra, but were apprehended by the Tesano Police and later sent to the Tema Community One Police Station.