Two arrested over alleged rape, murder of 18-year-old apprentice

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case of alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old apprentice in Anwiankwanta, situated within the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, made the revelation following a municipal security meeting convened to address the tragic incident. He disclosed that these two individuals had reportedly interacted with the victim shortly before her untimely demise, citinewsroom reports.



The lifeless body of Georgina Agyemang, the 18-year-old victim, was discovered in an uncompleted building some meters away from her residence. Eyewitnesses reported that her body was found partially unclothed and exhibited visible injuries, giving rise to suspicions of rape and murder.



Frank Awuah, the assembly member for the area, acknowledged the mounting concern and tension within the community. He stressed the necessity for the community to implement security measures to enhance safety in the area.



"About three months ago, a similar incident occurred where a three-month-old baby, a mother, and a baby were killed. This pattern has been recurring, and it demands a solution," Awuah noted. "Residents are living in fear, as people have been relocating from this area to the main town, fearing that such incidents may happen again," he said.



Expressing confidence in the ongoing investigation conducted by the Ghana Police Service, Kwaku Kyei Baffour emphasized the authorities' unwavering commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators face justice.



"They can run, but they cannot hide," declared the Municipal Chief Executive for Bekwai in the Ashanti region.



