Source: 3 News

Two arrested in possession of guns and ammunition

The suspects were in possession of 4 single barrel weapons,4 cutlasses and 34 rounds of ammunitions

Military personnel have arrested two persons in Kujokura, a suburb of Damongo in the Savanah Region, who were in possession of guns and ammunition during a routine patrol of the military.



The suspects were in possession of four single barrel weapons, four cutlasses and 34 rounds of ammunitions.



The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Bediako, said the police is yet to take the statements of the suspects and to establish the facts.



Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Issah Mohammed, in a press statement has accused the NDC of endangering the lives of the people of Damongo.



He alleged, the two suspects arrested are members of an NDC vigilante group in Damongo. He is thus calling on the security to ensure the suspects and their paymasters face the law.

