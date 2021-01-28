Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Two arrested in Fomena bullion van gun attack, ringleader killed

A suspected highway robber was gunned down during a shoot out in Ghana’s capital Accra on Wednesday morning, the police has said in a briefing.



The special operation at a guest house on the Spintex road at about 11:30 am led to the death of Blessing Stephen 38, a notorious armed robber and an ex-convict who has been the on the police wanted list for the past two years, officials say.



He sustained gunshot wounds and was confirmed dead at the scene, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command said.



Blessing is reported to have been involved in the recent bullion van robbery and killing of a policeman, Martin Babah at Adansi Nyankomasu near Tewobabi in the Ashanti Region.



Police also reveal that the deceased was also connected to other robbery incidents at Manso-Mim, Tarkwa-Prestea and Mankessim filling station.



Greater Accra Police spokesperson DSP Effia Tenge confirmed the development to dailymailgh.com.



She said two suspects, Jessy Osas, 26, an accomplice and Godwin Hetor 26, a receptionist at the guest house were also arrested during the raid.



The suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations.



A pistol and four rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the deceased.



His body has since been deposited to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.