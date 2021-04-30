Two arrested for attempting to bribe police over seized illegal mining machines

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two suspected illegal miners have been arrested by the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command in an attempt to bribe officers to return their seized logistics.



The two have been identified as Kwaku Bosompim, 27 and Kofi Owusu, 24.



The two went to the police station demanding that the seized logistics are returned to them and also attempted bribing the police.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly, Hon. Nicholas Fifii Baakoh speaking on the issue said, his outfit embarked on an exercise to rid of the area of illegal miners.



He said the team managed to seize several items from the illegal miners.



However, the two suspects managed to escape but later went to the Police station demanding to see the officers who led the exercise so they could bribe them to have their items returned.



They were arrested and have been detained.



The MCE described the act as criminal and an insult to the Police Service.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm that the suspects would be dealt with by the law.



He said the exercise was to help them examine the extent of damages to communities where illegal mining was ongoing.



He warned politicians and chiefs not to interfere with the ongoing exercise.



He promised to follow through on the issue and ensure the offenders are prosecuted.



The MCE assured residents and the public that the President’s agenda to end galamsey in his second term would not be compromised by anyone.