Two arrested for allegedly stealing Free SHS food items

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly arrested the two men for allegedly stealing food items belonging Sovie Technical and Vocational High School in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.



According to asaaseradio.com, the accused persons include the storekeeper of the school, Allias Dziwu and the driver of a taxi he owns, Christian Mane.



The report indicated that Christian Mane was caught on Wednesday by some students of Sovie and residents of the area while transporting the alleged stolen Free Senior High School (SHS) food items.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Dayi District, Edmund Kudjo Atta, who confirmed the incident to Asaase News, said that the said items were part of a consignment received from the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited.



He added that the items were sent by the government as part of measures to address the shortage of food in Senior High Schools across the country.



Kudjo Atta also said that the driver confessed that he was transporting the food items at the instruction of his boss, the storekeeper.



The report indicated that Allias Dziwu and Christian Mane are in the custody of the police and are assisting with the investigation into the crime.



