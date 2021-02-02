General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Daily Mail

Two arrested as police seize over 1,200 ‘cannabis-laced sweets’ in Kumasi

Large amounts of “cannabis-laced sweets” were found during a raid in a property at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Two suspects including a 16-year-old girl are being held for possessing narcotic drugs, the police said in an incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com.



The Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) of the Ghana Police Service named the prime suspect as Ntiriwaa Bonsu, 46, the report said.



Some seventeen (17) compressed parcels of dried leaves, one thousand two hundred and twenty-eight (1,228) candies suspected to be laced with cannabis were retrieved during the operation.



Other items include bottles, rubber buckets, mini drums –all containing local gin laced with dried leaves suspected to be cannabis were seized.



The suspects who were arrested on Wednesday, January 27 are being investigated and would soon be arraigned, the police said.