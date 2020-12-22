General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Two armed robbers lynched at Sawla

File:The lifeless body of the armed robbers

Police in the Sawla District of the Savannah region on Monday retrieved the lifeless bodies of two armed robbers from a bush at Tuna, a town in the community.



The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations officer, Sgt. Owusu Adjekum who confirmed the incident to Atinka News revealed that the alleged robbers died after failed attempt to abscond with monies of five victims at Tuna.



He named the five persons as Abubakari Nurudeen, Bukari Ibrahim, Alhassan Seidu, Zakibu Mahama and Dorya-Naa.



They all reported the incident to the Sawla Police station about their standoff with the suspected armed robber’s.



Sgt. Owusu said, “The victims with marks of assault on their bodies brought two locally manufactured single barrel guns, and reported that whilst on their way to Tuna, they were attacked by six armed robbers with guns and machetes and they initially succeeded in robbing them of an amount of Ghc10, 200.00.”



He further revealed that the victims managed to overpower two of the robbers by retrieving the guns from them but the suspects fled with severe bruises.



He said the police personnel were then dispatched to the scene where the two robbers were found dead with another single barrel gun.



According to him, one of the robbers had his health insurance card in his pocket, which aided the police to identify him as Osman Issakah, 32 from Bole, adding that the identity of the other one is yet to be established.



Sgt. Owusu noted that bodies of the alleged robbers have been deposited at the Damongo government hospital for preservation and autopsy.

