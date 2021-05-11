Two armed robbers engage police in a shootout at Kwashieman

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service is currently on a manhunt for two suspected armed robbers, who engaged the police in a shootout at Kwashieman, Accra, last Sunday.



According to reports, the suspects snatched a Toyota Yaris taxi cab with registration number GW8215-20, from its owner at Lapaz, in Accra but sustained some gunshot wounds during the shootout with the police.



Accra Regional Police Command, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, said the police are investigating the case to ensure that, all the robbers are arrested.



At about 1:30 am last Sunday, the police patrol team had information that a taxi cab had been snatched from its owner by armed robbers at Lapaz.



Following this, the members of the patrol team spotted the taxicab at Kwashieman and they chased it, but upon apprehending the taxi cab, its occupants fired gunshots at the police, and the police returned fire.



“However, one occupant jumped off the vehicle to escape police arrest and the driver also managed to flee,” she added.



DSP Tenge narrated that, the patrol team after the encounter found the taxi cab parked at Busia Junction, a suburb of Odorkor, Accra, soaked with blood on the driver’s seat.



However, DSP Tenge is calling on the staff of health facilities and herbal clinics within the enclave, to report to the police, if anyone visits the facility with gunshot wounds.



“It is highly suspected that the driver was hit by police bullet so the police is appealing to health facilities to report suspicious persons with gunshot wounds to the police for prompt action,” She added.



She said the vehicle had been towed to the Odorkor Police Station, while investigations continued.