Two SHS students convicted for attempting to attack school over girlfriend

The convicts are both second year Green Track students of OMESS

Two Green Track students of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School (OMESS) and an accomplice have been convicted to a fine of GH¢1000 each or in default serve 6 months in prison.



The convicts are 18-year-old Caleb Addo Amponsah alias Sweetie Pie, Festus Boateng alias Filla, 17, both second-year Green Track students of OMESS. The third convict – Emmanuel Asumani, 22, a cocoa mass sprayer who lives in Oyoko Community.



The facts are that, on July 30,2020, Caleb Addo Amponsah who is on vacation scaled over the wall of OMESS School at about 12:30 pm to visit his girlfriend who is a second-year Gold Track student but some final year male students who saw him, accosted him and beat him.



Provoked by the attack, Caleb stormed out of the campus and went to mobilize some of his colleagues – six in number including Frank Awuah Barfuor alias Tarazo, Larry Opoku alias Vitamilk and Frederick Asante alias Bonka all at Large, armed to launch a reprisal attack on his seniors .



Armed with kitchen knives and machetes, the gang gathered at about 9:30 pm same day to embark on the dangerous mission



The Headmaster of the School, Frank Ayiah quickly informed the Koforidua – Effiduase District Police Command with Police officers immediately dispatched.



Caleb and Festus were arrested wielding knife and machete respectively lurking on campus.



The other accomplices managed to escape but Emmanuel Asumani was later arrested while the three others are still at large.





