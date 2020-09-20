General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Two Police officers die in separate crashes while on duty

The mangled police vehicle after the crash

Two Police officers have died in two separate fatal accidents in Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region and Walewale in the North East Region.



Both incidents occurred Friday, September 18, 2020.



Thirty-year-old Lcp Joseph Yankey of the Oda District Police Command died after he crashed a motorbike into a stationery Tipper Truck at the roadside.



The other Police officer Ernest Oteng died when a Police vehicle he was driving crashed at the roadside.



Both bodies have been deposited at the morgue.



The acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the accident in relation to the Oda Police Command to Starr News.



He said investigation is ongoing.

