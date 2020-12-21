Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: GNA

Two Nigerians in court over human trafficking

They have pleaded not guilty and are expected to reappear on December 28

Two persons accused of conspiring to sell a 19-year old Nigerian for two million Naira have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Monday John, unemployed, and Fidelis Haruna, a tiler, have been charged with conspiracy. Monday is facing an additional charge of human trafficking.



They have pleaded not guilty and are expected to reappear on December 28.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, said the accused persons were squatters at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



The complainant is a herbalist at Chisco Transport Services at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.



The prosecution said on December 1, this year, John approached the complainant at about 1000 hours that he had a human being he wanted to sell.



Chief Inspector Asante said the complainant became suspicious and feigned interest in buying the victim and asked John to get back to him at 1200 hours.



Meanwhile, the complainant had alerted the police about John's intention.



The prosecution said John succeeded in luring the victim, Destiny Okoye, to the complainant's shop at Circle under the pretext that the complainant was going get him a lucrative job.



At the shop, John negotiated with the complainant privately and stated two million Naira as the fee for the deal.



The complainant then asked John to wait for him as he was going to bring the money. The Police, however, moved in and arrested John.



Prosecution said John, in his caution statement, said he conspired with Haruna and one Favour, who is at large, to sell the victim.



On December 2, this year, Haruna was arrested at Holy Gardens at Circle but denied his involvement in the matter.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.