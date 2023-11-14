Two NPP gurus who have denied interest in becoming Bawumia’s running mate

Politics of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two influential figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have openly declared their lack of interest in becoming the running mate of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.



These individuals are the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise.



While speculations are rife on the selection of a running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), these two NPP figures have denied having any interests in filling the role, alongside Bawumia.



I am not lobbying to be vice president - Dr Yaw Adutwum



While his was not an outright denial of the interest in the position, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has been reported to have dismissed speculations regarding his purported ambitions for the role within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"I am not actively seeking to become the vice president. I am not the individual going around expressing my desire to hold the position. Unless the elections conclude and Dr. Bawumia openly announces that I should be his running mate, I am not actively pursuing the vice presidency," Dr. Adutwum said.



I have no intentions of taking up this role. - Joe Wise



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, expressed his lack of interest in the running mate position.



“I pray for victory for the NPP, I pray for peace in the country. I pray for commitment and above all, I pray for honest and responsible citizens. Nobody has offered me anything, although there are speculations, I am not interested. I don't want any discussions that focus on me. The focus should be on the presidential candidate. He has been given the choice to make, let's focus on him,” he also stated.



There are many more other names that are coming up for the position but there is yet to be any concrete direction as to who the ball will eventually fall on.



The NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also not made any comments in this regard, although names like Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has been tipped in many quarters as a possible candidate for the position.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/AE



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



