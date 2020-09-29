General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

Two Ministers lead tree planting exercise to Mark World Tourism Day in Western Region

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi together with the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko- Mensah have joined residents of Prestea Huni-Valley to plant trees to mark this year’s World Tourism Day celebration.



Over one hundred coconut seedlings were planted at Petepom and Bogoso communities.



The World Tourism Day celebration falls on September 27th and the theme for this year was: "Tourism and Rural Development"



Speaking at the event in Petepom, Mrs Oteng-Gyasi, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, said her Ministry had identified a number of communities with tourist sites.



She said the areas would be properly developed to attract foreigners and also create employment for the youth who would not need to travel far in search of jobs.



Mrs Oteng -Gyasi beseeched Ghanaians to help promote tourism by protecting their parks, gardens, and waterfalls.



The Western Regional Minister added that the theme for this year's celebration tied in with his campaign of replanting coconut all over the Western Region especially the southern zones.



Mr Darko-Mensah, who is also the MP for Takoradi constituency, explained that a year ago, they began the process of stimulating five million coconut seeding all over the Western Region.



Since tree planting was part of this year's event, they decided that Prestea Huni-Valley constituency must see the symbolism of the coconut project, he indicated.



The group earlier had a health walk from Bogoso market roundabout through some principal streets and ended at Petepom.

