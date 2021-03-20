Two Dzodze Schools Benefit from Mama Agbaledzokpui II Foundation

Regional News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Akpabli Daniel Yao, Contributor

Queen Mother of Dzodze Afetefe, Mama Agbaledzokpui II through her Foundation, has donated Library books to some schools in Dzodze, the Municipal capital of Ketu North in the Volta Region.



The beneficiary schools included the Dzodze Roman Catholic (RC) Central basic school and Dzodze Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) primary school.



According to Mama Agbaledzokpui II, the books are to help improve teaching and learning in selected schools.



She said, it is the desire of her foundation to promote good education in Ketu North hence the gesture.



She assured that, "with time we'll be visiting to see how teaching and learning is improving and the challenges they are facing to see how to help.

With this, she hopes the initiative would enable school children to be at par with their counterparts in the cities."



She also noted that, educational success is a collective responsibility adding that, Government needs the support of citizens.



“Even though government introduced free SHS and free feeding, government alone cannot do it all. So it is necessary for parents to also help by buying books to improve child's future " she said.



She also took the advantage to advice the pupils especially the girls, to take studies serious and avoid teenage pregnancy for a brighter future adding that, girl child education is the foundations topmost priority.



Mama Agbaledzokpui II, again advised the students to observe personal hygiene and all the Covid-19 protocols to prevent the spread.



However, the headmaster of Dzodze RC central school, Mr. Ben Dzata, expressed his gratitude and thanked Mama Agbaledzokpui II Foundation for the gesture and promised to put the books in good use to the benefit of the students.



On the other hand, the acting headmistress for Dzodze EP primary school Madam Grace Akpaka, said the books will help advance learning among students.



"My expectation is to receive more of this to advance learning, I'm pleading with the general public especially old students to also come to our aid because we have books but no classrooms " she appealed.



The 5 years of the Mama Agbaledzokpui II Foundation’s existence has extended hand to help school children, Market folks and the less privileged in the Ketu North Municipality.



The aim of the foundation is the desire to assist the youth especially the girl child to stay in school until they have reached the stage where they are capable of determining their own path to a sustainable future.