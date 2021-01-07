General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Twitter users slam Carlos Ahenkoraah for snatching ballot papers in Parliament

MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah

Ghanaians on Twitter have descended heavily on Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah over his misconduct in Parliament.



The MP snatched some ballot papers in parliament during the counting process to elect a new Speaker of Parliament



After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was done, the MP-elect snatched the ballot papers from the Clerks-at-table and bolted with them.



He was chased by Asawase MP-elect Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers afterward.



But reacting to the development, Ghanaians on Twitter have expressed their displeasure on the incident saying:



“Look at Carlos Ahenkorah too. If it was to do our roads for us, he’ll act like he hasn’t heard. But snatching ballot papers see speed,”



“Carlos Ahenkorah figure he be Thug or Kwashey boy or what!?”



“I'm so ashamed to live at Tema West Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face. What Carlos Ahenkorah did in parliament house by snatching ballot paper, clearly indicates that NPP stole the 2020 elections,” some tweeps wrote on their timelines.



Others are calling for the arrest of the Tema West MP because they believe his actions are illegal and a shame to the Parliament in totality.



“Carlos Ahenkorah must face the law. This is an outright humiliation to the entire NPP fraternity. You snatch ballot papers in parliament, even as a lawmaker? This is disgustingly shameful!” A tweep wrote.



“Carlos Ahenkorah has to resign, He needs to face the law. This is a big disgrace to the NPP,” another Twitter user said.



Read the full Twitter reactions culled by GhanaWeb below





This Is Just The Beginning! GOD IS INDEED A KING MAKER????Carlos Ahenkorah Is A Disgrace To A Parliament Mandate?? || #7thTo8thParliament ||Fomena MP||Kennedy Agyapong|| Peter Amewu|| pic.twitter.com/P95vBUcZgP — Chris Vieira?????????????????? (@ChrisVi43252384) January 7, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah is a bhim native. No be small kwashey he dey kwashey for the parliament der — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird ? (@Mr_Ceyram) January 7, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah has to resign tbvh ah this is a big digrace to the NPP — Sb Orlando???????????????? (@gyaigyiimi) January 7, 2021

What covid-19 can do to a man. Turns out my man, Carlos Ahenkorah who like a kangaroo snatched cast ballot papers and hopped away, is alleged to have done same in the recently held elections. The apple doesn't fall away from the tree.Does it?https://t.co/IAfTmFO4et — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) January 7, 2021

All jokes aside Carlos Ahenkorah no set a good example as a leader at all. This is something we've been preaching against in Elections and to see an MP doing it in parliament with the entire World watching is very embarrassing and uncalled for. This is unacceptable. — Mr Pr?ssd?nt???????? (@Opresii__) January 7, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah must face the law. This is an outright humiliation to the entire NPP fraternity. You snatch ballot papers in parliament, even as a lawmaker? This is disgustingly shameful! #7thTo8thParliament pic.twitter.com/V2tvbDQizq — Brooks????????????™ (@poetbrooks) January 7, 2021

I'm so ashamed to live at Tema West ????????. What Carlos Ahenkorah did in parliament house by snatching ballot paper, clearly indicates that NPP stole the 2020 elections. #7thTo8thParliament pic.twitter.com/qYjCDUNaRk — AgendaMills (@AgendaMills) January 7, 2021

I Love This Man????????????????????

Carlos Ahenkorah figure he be Thug or Kwashey boy or what!???????????????? pic.twitter.com/cXbVh8j5Js — Drayy???????????? (@drayy09) January 7, 2021

Look at Carlos Ahenkorah too. If it was to do our roads for us, he’ll act like he hasn’t heard. But snatching ballot papers see speed. — Weffrey Jellington (@jeffwellz) January 7, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah is faster than Bugatti and ferrari. ???????? — YESU ???????? (@GhanaYesu) January 7, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah should be the Minister of Youth and Sports ???????? — The First Lady???????? (@MrsGhana2) January 7, 2021

Now that I'm sworn in if Carlos Ahenkorah like he should say fi like he will smell pepper ???? — Hon. Alban Bagbin (@trollgh_) January 7, 2021

Imagine being Carlos Ahenkorah en kiddy...u steal for Exams wey dem report u gv am aa ego prepare full cow give you sef???? — Twilight??????????????? (@obiaabaeny3) January 7, 2021

WHO'S FASTER ????????????????



????Retweet for Flash



?Like for Carlos Ahenkorah pic.twitter.com/JSSp6vrr5N — JEFF TYMER???????????????????????????????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) January 7, 2021

Carlos Ahenkorah is just the pro version of Usain Bolt????????????... He be faster than Flash???? — S H U G A R--B R E A D?????????? (@Shu_Ghar_) January 7, 2021

When Carlos Ahenkorah called the professional ballot box snatchers to guide him through the process. Somebody give am wrong apor?



Ala, ballot snatcher papa paaa. Lol. Whew! pic.twitter.com/Qnn31deof0 — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) January 7, 2021

