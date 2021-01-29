You are here: HomeNews2021 01 29Article 1166788

Source: My News GH

Twitter users roast NPP MPs for kicking against university fees waiver

Twitter users are berating Members of Parliament in the Majority in Parliament for kicking against the government’s absorption of fees of Tertiary as a means of supporting parents whose businesses have been hit due to COVID-19.

The insults attacked the Tertiary Confederation Network of the NPP, the party’s students wing.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Mahama Ayariga moved a motion in Parliament calling on the government of Ghana to absorb the school fees of Tertiary Students for this academic year.

He argued that most parents are suffering the brunt of the deadly COVID-19 and will therefore be handicapped in paying the fees of their children.

Although the Minority in Parliament were in favour of the motion, the Majority side held the view that such a move would be unnecessary because the government has already provided enough support and interventions in the area of education due to the pandemic.

Reacting to the Majority MPs decision to vote against the motion, some Twitter users have expressed shock and are worried that Members of Parliament who represent the people and are surely aware of their plight can be heartless.

Read reactions here



















