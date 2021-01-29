General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Twitter users roast NPP MPs for kicking against university fees waiver

Parliament of Ghana

Twitter users are berating Members of Parliament in the Majority in Parliament for kicking against the government’s absorption of fees of Tertiary as a means of supporting parents whose businesses have been hit due to COVID-19.



The insults attacked the Tertiary Confederation Network of the NPP, the party’s students wing.



The Member of Parliament for Bawku Mahama Ayariga moved a motion in Parliament calling on the government of Ghana to absorb the school fees of Tertiary Students for this academic year.



He argued that most parents are suffering the brunt of the deadly COVID-19 and will therefore be handicapped in paying the fees of their children.



Although the Minority in Parliament were in favour of the motion, the Majority side held the view that such a move would be unnecessary because the government has already provided enough support and interventions in the area of education due to the pandemic.



Reacting to the Majority MPs decision to vote against the motion, some Twitter users have expressed shock and are worried that Members of Parliament who represent the people and are surely aware of their plight can be heartless.



Read reactions here





The main concern of these NPP MPs is the source of funding for this initiative. It is so heartbreaking to know that the State has enough funds in the COVID-19 relief coffers and these same MPs are suggesting that it should be used to build a development bank. — Obed Labik (@ObedLabik) January 28, 2021

I have always said that, Ghanaians will certainly regret the unfortunate decision made on December 7, 2020.

Today the NPP MPs voted against the motion to suspend the payment of school fees, considering the havoc caused by Covid 19. — Dorkuor Anlor Victor (@AnlorVictor) January 28, 2021

The idea is not coming from them and that it is useless. NPP MPs are trash — Rich1191 (@RichardOteng16) January 28, 2021

What the Npp mps did today shouldnt surprise any youth or any NDC loyal out there ...thats how is going to be in the next 4yrs not everybody votes for the interest of the nation and the people....so we all dey inside.... — Rasta4NDC #FreeBullDogNow???? (@Rasta4NDC) January 28, 2021

NPP MPs therefore hold the view that, a parent who could not pay school fees at the Senior High level, can pay for fees at the University level especially in the midst of COVID-19! Clap for LOGIC — Kwaku Augustt????????OvO (@ovo_skulteaf) January 28, 2021

You are a Tescon student and you still have hope when your npp MPs are kicking the government scrapping your fees #SuspendTheSchoolFees — ANNAN PERRY ARHIN (@AnnanPerry) January 28, 2021

A friend of mine told me he might defer his course this academic year cos he doesn't know how his parents are going to pay for his tuition and feed him as well

The Npp mps are really wicked #Suspendtheschoolfees — Agenda Boy (@slideshousegh) January 28, 2021

If you are a student of any tertiary institution and you voted for the NPP, I am sorry to inform you that, your NPP Mp just voted in parliament against Government, supporting you in paying of your school fees for this academic year . — Kelebie???????? (@JMbapeppy) January 28, 2021

Very sad that the people we voted for do not even think about us.



I am disappointed in the NPP MPs.#SuspendTheSchoolFees — Shadrach Quaicoe (@QuaicoeO) January 28, 2021

Sometimes I feel bad and think some of these NPP MPs ain't on social media. Look at the amount of people asking for help to pay their fees, at least they could even say students should pay half of the money but look at. ??????? Very bad. — Dhela Extra (@dhela_extra) January 28, 2021