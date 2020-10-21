Twitter users heap praises on Akufo-Addo after #EndSARS post

General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa has received praises regarding his recent Twitter post where he called for an end to police brutality in the West African State, Nigeria.
Nana Akufo-Addo who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) indicated that he has engaged Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari “who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.”
One Twitter user, Amaria Cutie wrote: "Well done Mr President! This is all we wanted!"
Another wrote: "Chairman of @ECOWASParliamnt
has spoken. #EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria"
Fiifi Benson on Twitter also added: "King Solomon of our time"
In response to his post, several other individuals have showered him with accolades considering the silence on the part of some African leaders, the African Union, and ECOWAS in the ongoing police brutality in Nigeria.
Below are some reactions to President Akufo-Addo’s post:
WELL DONE MR PRESIDENT!!!— Amaria cutie (@AmariaCutie) October 21, 2020
THIS IS ALL WE WANTED!!!#1Touch4Nana#MaintainNanaAddo https://t.co/gfLl5BxcPv
Chairman of @ECOWASParliamnt has spoken. #EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria https://t.co/b6VsQYok3g— Fred (@fred_duhoe) October 21, 2020
Wise man wise words— jakina boafo (@BoafoJakina) October 21, 2020
"I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end....."
Nana can't come online and tweet about #EndSAR without taking any actions about it behind scenes. #MaintainNanaAddo #4MoreForNana https://t.co/XpLYEab3cl
Well done sir! now elef your old gee @MBuhari make he work on your advice you gave am #Endsars https://t.co/STbf6ywaWW— Micheal Nathaniels (@MNathaniels) October 21, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.