You are here: HomeNews2020 10 21Article 1089988

General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter users heap praises on Akufo-Addo after #EndSARS post

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa has received praises regarding his recent Twitter post where he called for an end to police brutality in the West African State, Nigeria.

Nana Akufo-Addo who doubles as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) indicated that he has engaged Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari “who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.”

One Twitter user, Amaria Cutie wrote: "Well done Mr President! This is all we wanted!"

Another wrote: "Chairman of @ECOWASParliamnt
has spoken. #EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria"

Fiifi Benson on Twitter also added: "King Solomon of our time"

In response to his post, several other individuals have showered him with accolades considering the silence on the part of some African leaders, the African Union, and ECOWAS in the ongoing police brutality in Nigeria.

Below are some reactions to President Akufo-Addo’s post:







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter