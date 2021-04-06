Twitter ‘hangs’ Sonnie Badu over claimed acquisition of 3 degrees in 4 months

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has been in the trends all weekend after he announced that he had bagged three different doctorate degrees within the space of four months.
Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Baba’ hitmaker thanked God for another feat announcing that he had been awarded a Bachelor’s degree in Ministry, Masters’ degree in Christian leadership and a Doctorate in Musicology.
“What an amazing day it has been. A second doctorate in the basket Doctorate in Musicology, Master’s degree in Christian Leadership, Bachelor’s degree in Ministry thanks to @trinityiua who took their time to walk me through in spite of my busy schedule,”
But a Twitter user @mnm_mensah has alleged that Mr Badu’s certificates are fake and unaccredited after he reached out to the Council for Higher Education in the US to verify the authenticity of the school that awarded the gospel artiste his degrees.
His findings have lit up the micro-blogging site as several users have hopped on to troll and ridicule the Lead Pastor of the RockHill Church.
Below are some reactions
Dem say this be Sonnie Badu’s graduation speech.. adey die???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/aZ5qCzzv9L— Mr Prεssdεnt???????? (@Opresii) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu say Grace and favour gave him 3 degrees within 4 months...........One guy said "oboaa Nyame nim ho hweee"????????????????????????????????????????????— Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) April 6, 2021
If Sonnie Badu had 3 degrees in 4 months, why can't Real Madrid win Liverpool without Ramos and Varane. Madrid is winning ????⚡— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu take 4 months bag 3 degrees but Akua Attah take the same 4 months enter 7 relationships, this life????????????— Nungua Zayn Malik???????? (@WahidHansen) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu: I've been able to complete my degree, masters and PhD in 4 months by the grace of God.— Choir Master???? (@gyae_me) April 6, 2021
Sonnie Badu's Fake Degrees: A long thread— MNMM (@mnm_mensah) April 6, 2021
People are wondering why I'm on his case and why I'm calling him out. The case be simple. He's an academic scam and not a victim of a scam.
How did it all start? I chanced on a video where dude had earned a Professorial Cert pic.twitter.com/xuobVKMl8P
