General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Twitter divided over ‘Kennedy-Tracey’ saga

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong are at each other's throat

Whilst some praised Kennedy Agyapong for a job well done, others also complained about how the Assin Central MP is fond of poking his nose into other people’s business.



This has been the hottest debate for over five hours and counting as Tracey Boakye has remained number one on Twitter top trends since morning.



For satisfying their curiosity, and revealing the identity of Tracey’s ‘Papa No’, the fans who hailed the MP for his expose’ couldn’t help but express their excitement on Twitter.



“Kennedy Agyapong the key holder. I won't hesitate at all to see Tracy boakye's nudes,” an excited Tweep wrote.



“So Ex. President Mahama is that man who bought the house for Tracy Boakye…Eii ewiase,” another wrote.



“Kennedy Agyapong vex wey dey open keys about Tracy Boakye wey the host see say the heat be too much he won go commercial break Kennedy say 'nobody dey go break for anywhere. U see this life erhh..if u no make money erh,” a Twitter user wrote.



On the other hand, some twitter users have strongly protested against the MP.



They are of the view that the MP should spend his time doing something more beneficial than revealing other people’s sex partners.



“Kennedy Agyapong is now behaving like a two-year-old toddler. Perhaps, he should be made minister in charge of comedy. An MP who always drags himself in the mud with boys and girls, is that one an MP?” Someone wrote



“Ah Kennedy Agyapong paaaa, A Plus chopped Tracy Boakye and so what?”



Allow Mahama to think wae,” said another.



Read the full Twitter reactions below.





Kennedy agyapong the key holder ????????. I won't hesitate at all to see Tracy boakye's nudes..yieee????????????. Me too I go chop Tracy boakye p33333.???????????????? — Amos_emrys (@AmosEmrys) August 17, 2020

So Ex. President Mahama is that man who bought the house for Tracy Boakye ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vFoXJWCuhK — Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) August 13, 2020

If the allegations are true ???? then Ei , Tracy Boakye dey owe Ghanaians — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) August 17, 2020

"Government official 1 is the owner of Tracy Boakye and Mzbel" - Chairman Wontumi.



That is the lesson I took away today. — Nungua Donald Trump (@Nungua_DTrump) August 13, 2020

One of the most difficult things everyone has to learn is that for your entire life you must keep fighting & adjusting if you hope to survive.



Tracy Boakye forget everybody cuz no one is Perfect on this earth



Nnipa biaa y3 bhad — ShattaBa RockCity (SM BATTALIONS CEO ???????? (@ShattaRockRC) August 17, 2020

