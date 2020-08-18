Twitter divided over ‘Kennedy-Tracey’ saga

General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020
Whilst some praised Kennedy Agyapong for a job well done, others also complained about how the Assin Central MP is fond of poking his nose into other people’s business.
This has been the hottest debate for over five hours and counting as Tracey Boakye has remained number one on Twitter top trends since morning.
For satisfying their curiosity, and revealing the identity of Tracey’s ‘Papa No’, the fans who hailed the MP for his expose’ couldn’t help but express their excitement on Twitter.
“Kennedy Agyapong the key holder. I won't hesitate at all to see Tracy boakye's nudes,” an excited Tweep wrote.
“So Ex. President Mahama is that man who bought the house for Tracy Boakye…Eii ewiase,” another wrote.
“Kennedy Agyapong vex wey dey open keys about Tracy Boakye wey the host see say the heat be too much he won go commercial break Kennedy say 'nobody dey go break for anywhere. U see this life erhh..if u no make money erh,” a Twitter user wrote.
On the other hand, some twitter users have strongly protested against the MP.
They are of the view that the MP should spend his time doing something more beneficial than revealing other people’s sex partners.
“Kennedy Agyapong is now behaving like a two-year-old toddler. Perhaps, he should be made minister in charge of comedy. An MP who always drags himself in the mud with boys and girls, is that one an MP?” Someone wrote
“Ah Kennedy Agyapong paaaa, A Plus chopped Tracy Boakye and so what?”
Allow Mahama to think wae,” said another.
Read the full Twitter reactions below.
Kennedy Agyapong vex wey dey open keys about Tracy Boakye wey the host see say the heat be too much he won go commercial break Kennedy say 'nobody dey go break for any wer'????????????????????????????????— CountrY Bo$$ ???????? (@MarckSagoe) August 17, 2020
U see this life erhh..if u no make money erh...????????????
Kennedy agyapong the key holder ????????. I won't hesitate at all to see Tracy boakye's nudes..yieee????????????. Me too I go chop Tracy boakye p33333.????????????????— Amos_emrys (@AmosEmrys) August 17, 2020
Kennedy Agyapong reveals Papano finally— Kennedy Agyapong Ba???????????????? (@engine_follow) August 18, 2020
Tracy Boakye ???? ????
Shatta Wale ???? ????
John Mahama ????????????????????
Beyonce ????????????https://t.co/0B5Tawplxh ???????????? watch
So Ex. President Mahama is that man who bought the house for Tracy Boakye ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vFoXJWCuhK— Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) August 13, 2020
If the allegations are true ???? then Ei , Tracy Boakye dey owe Ghanaians— PRESIDER (@iam_presider) August 17, 2020
Hw3 asem...gyantra 300gh capital#MahamaIsViolent— Shatta Wale (@Aweegh163) August 14, 2020
Tracy boakye
Wendy shayhttps://t.co/90sdlJdxYA pic.twitter.com/YvjgOm6wxA
John Mahama-Tracy Boaye-Kennedy Agyapong SAGA........ Someone pls advise Tracy Boakye oo! ????????Cos Kennedy Agyapong get links oo! Hmmmm. GHANAIANS are always ready to watch the HIGHLIGHTS???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/MVEU6WOkoz— Danjumah (@Danzak355) August 18, 2020
"Government official 1 is the owner of Tracy Boakye and Mzbel" - Chairman Wontumi.— Nungua Donald Trump (@Nungua_DTrump) August 13, 2020
That is the lesson I took away today.
Kennedy Agyapong tells John Mahama not to fall for Tracy Boakye's blackmail anymore, as A Plus had sex with her and paid nothing. Ken Agyapong went all out in defense of Mahama whom he described as a friend.#KennedyAgyapong : pic.twitter.com/Zn7e9CB0V1— Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) August 17, 2020
Tracy Boakye could not reply Gloria but she is doing Facebook live to reply Kennedy Agyapong ????????????— Adwoa Kakra (@kakra19) August 17, 2020
Kennedy Agyapong believes that some people within the NDC are working to ensure his defeat in the 2020 Ghana election, following the Tracy Boakye, Mzbel, Gloria Kani issues and the release of Prof Ahwoi's book. Ken Agyapong believes the timing is wrong.#KennedyAgyapong : pic.twitter.com/BrdmkhOJq0— Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) August 17, 2020
Kennedy Agyapong is now behaving like a two year old toddler. Perhaps he should be made minister in charge of comedy.— Slay Babies gh (@GhBabies) August 18, 2020
An MP who always drags himself in the mud with boys and girls, is that one an MP?
Tracy Boakye
Mzbel
A-Plus
Akufo-Addo
John Mahama pic.twitter.com/AOI2DMO8iH
Ah Kennedy Agyapong paaaa,A plus chopped Tracy Boakye and so what?— ShattaBa RockCity (SM BATTALIONS CEO ???????? (@ShattaRockRC) August 17, 2020
Allow Mahama to think wae
Kennedy Agyapong too he dey worry too much ah this Tracy Boakye and Mzbel issue no be ein matter why he go talk some? He make small girl Tracy dirty am for free ah ????????????— Sb Orlando???????????????? (@gyaigyiimi) August 17, 2020
Kennedy Agyapong has so many lawsuits pending. Lost an appeal recently, but still on the same bullshit. I don't support how tracy boakye is giving it to him, but i understand it.— Brutal Truth ???????????????????????? (@brutaltruth360) August 17, 2020
One of the most difficult things everyone has to learn is that for your entire life you must keep fighting & adjusting if you hope to survive.— ShattaBa RockCity (SM BATTALIONS CEO ???????? (@ShattaRockRC) August 17, 2020
Tracy Boakye forget everybody cuz no one is Perfect on this earth
Nnipa biaa y3 bhad
Honourable Kennedy Agyapong I beg oo..Tracy Boakye built her own house wae... No one gave her a pesewa..Pls she beg.????#tracyboakye pic.twitter.com/TD9nDAsBjI— ???????? Qwesi ???????? (@Qwesi_Bruno) August 18, 2020
