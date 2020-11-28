Regional News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Kwame Acheampong, Contributor

Twifo Praso District hospital inaugurated, President assures of right staffing

Dr Said Deraz, Euroget De-Invest Chairman leading President Akufo-Addo on a tour of the facility

As part of government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery services in the Twifo-Atti Morkwa District and its adjourning communities, President Akufo-Addo on Friday inaugurated the 60-bed Twifo Praso Government Hospital in the Central Region.



The hospital, consisting of modern health facilities and constructed to contemporary standards, will serve thousands of people in the district.



It was constructed by the Egyptian Construction giant, Euroget De-Invest, the company which also constructed the 60-bed Ahafo Ano North District Hospital at Tepa in the Ashanti Region, the 60-bed Tain District Hospital in the Bono Region, the 100-bed Ga East Municipal Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, and the 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.



At a ceremony to formally open the hospital, President Akufo-Addo pledged his commitment to providing the hospital with the needed staff to ensure that the people in the area have access to quality healthcare services.



President Akufo-Addo, who inaugurated the hospital as part of his campaign tour of the Central Region, noted that staffing the hospital with the right calibre of professionals will help to achieve the purpose for which the facility was constructed—improving access to quality healthcare services in the area.



He, therefore, charged the responsible authorities of the hospital to develop a good maintenance culture in order to keep the facility in shape to serve its purpose.



He commended the Chairman of the Euroget De-Invest, Dr Said Deraz, for the company's knack for quality works, jovially describing him as the “King of Contractors.” Euroget De-Invest is also constructing the 500-bed Military Hospital at Afari in Kumasi.



In a short remark, the Euroget boss, Dr Deraz pledged his commitment to deliver quality projects for the country, saying it was a core value of the company to delivery standardised projects.







Dr Deraz pledged to donate an ambulance to the hospital to support its emergency and critical services delivery.



The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said many health workers have been engaged by the government to help improve the country’s access to qualified health workers in all health facilities.



He said government was also working around the clock to improve health infrastructure across the country, saying that the government will soon cut the sod for other district hospitals across the country, particularly in the newly created regions.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.