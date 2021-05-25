Twifo MP Atti Morkwa granted ¢2m bail over alleged fraud

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire has granted bail in the sum of GH¢2m to David Vondee, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Twifo Atti-Morkwa.



In addition to the bail sum, the National Democratic Congress MP is also to produce two sureties both of whom are to be justified.



The MP was arraigned and charged by the Attorney General Department for two counts including allegedly defrauding a private company of $2.4 million between August 2015 and July 2016.



In court on Tuesday when the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by the court.



This was after his counsel, Godwin Edudzie prayed the court to humbly grant the accused person bail.



According to counsel, aside being an MP from the time of the investigation, he has also cooperated with the police and the investigator.



Counsel said, for all intent and purpose, “we have conducted ourselves in a manner that we will not jump bail.”



The A-Gs department led by Richard Gyembiby, a Principal State Attorney did not oppose to the grant of bail.



Justice Nsenkyire has also ordered the Prosecution to file disclosures within two weeks and their witness statements two weeks after.



The case has been adjourned to June 30 for case management.