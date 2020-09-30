Regional News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Twifo-Hemang dressmakers clamour for NDC's return

Dressmakers cheering for the NDC

Dozens of dressmakers and their trainees in Twifo-Hemang in the Central Region have held a massive street procession as they declared their support for former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The dressmakers, who were drenched by a downpour they defied, held various placards and chanted slogans in the ecstatic procession on Tuesday to welcome Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, who is touring the area.



Some of the placards held by the dressmakers, who are members of the Ghana National Dressmakers and Tailors Association read "JM we need you," "JM we need your sewing machines," "Seamstresses and Tailors are suffering," "John & Jane Dressmakers need you now," and "We need jobs," among others.



According to the leaders of the group, the withdrawal of support facilities such as soft loans and sewing machines that were provided during the tenure of the NDC, has adversely affected the dressmaking industry in the region.



"Now, our trainees graduate without any assistance to open up their shops. The situation has become too difficult for us here," said Cynthia Adu, one of the leaders.



Abraham Donkor, Secretary for Twifo Tailors Association, described the lack of government support for the dressmaking business in the area as retrogressive, adding that the situation has negatively affected their livelihoods.



He expressed optimism that the NDC would save the situation by restoring the incentive packages, in addition to the implementation of new plans stipulated in its manifesto for the small scale dressmaking industry.



Mr Donkor indicated their desire to expand and modernise their business for enhanced service delivery, and, therefore, urged the NDC to consider facilitating the provision of industrial sewing machines for their area.



Addressing the dressmakers and other women groups gathered at the Forever Young training centre at Twifo-Hemang, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang thanked the group for the show of support, saying their testimony resonates with the good performance track record of the NDC administration.



"Good work always speaks," she said, and assured them that "you can trust the NDC to work in your interest."

