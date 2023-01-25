Twenty writers honoured at 6th GAW Literary Awards

General News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Twenty writers were honoured at the 6th edition of the Ghana Association of Writers Literary Awards night held at the AMA Emporium on Saturday, January 21, 2023.



The awards gala which was held under the theme: ‘Honouring Literary Excellence’ was aimed at celebrating and honoring distinguished writers across the country.



The 6th edition of the GAW Literacy awards saw 52 applicants tender their nominations for the awards.



Some of the winners included Empi Baryeh for the Novel category; Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey for the Spoken Word category; Gabriel Awuah Mainoo for the Poetry category; Ruby Yayra Goka for the Children’s Book category; Richard D. Nimako for the Creative Non-Fiction category; Godfred Edusei Derkyi for the Math and Science Special Award.



The Youngest Entrant award was won by 8-year-old Rachel Yram Perpetual Brain Tugbedzo.



Speaking at the event, GAW President, Dr Camynta Baezie, stressed the need to celebrate writers in Ghana.



“The purpose is to appreciate, celebrate and honour the writers of various genres that mainly belong to our cherished Association,” he said.



“As we mark another edition of this event of honour, I would want to congratulate all persons who submitted their works, those who got shortlisted and those who are eventual winners tonight,” he added.



The CEO and Managing Publisher of Adaex Educational Publications Ltd, Asare Konadu Yamoah who delivered the keynote address encouraged writers to promote peace and development of the society, economy and culture.



He also noted that writers, “seem to have failed in our watchdog role in governance, social progress, and the manifestation of our culture,” he explained.”



According to him, today’s writers can change the world if they can put up creative pieces about issues in society.



