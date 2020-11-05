Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Twenty-two alleged secessionists freed

The 22 secessionists were discharged by an Accra Circuit Court

Twenty-two out of 51 alleged secessionists were on Wednesday discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.



Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Sylvester Asare had informed the court of the amended facts sheet and charges.



ASP Asare did not give reasons as to why the 22 persons were discharged.



Nene Kwaku Agblorm II aka Joshua Tawiah Agblorm, a traditional ruler, and 28 others have now been charged with conspiracy, Treason felony, to participate in a campaign of a prohibited organisation namely Western Togoland, conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, rioting with weapons, and causing unlawful damage.



The court did not take their pleas. They have been remanded to reappear on November 18.



Various lawyers were happy some of the accused persons had been discharged but were worried that the police might re-arrest the accused.



Mr Theophilus Donkor who represented some of the accused persons prayed for bail saying the accused have fixed place of abodes and he believed the police have completed their investigations.



The accused include Ernest Kpevu, Devine Seddoh, Bright Klutse, Salasi Gbagagbo, Gilbert Nyazinyo, Benjamin Gbagagbo, Felix Sosa, Lawrance Nyaziyor, Excel Liberty Aheto, Kuegbe Sika, Devine Nyazinyo, and Godwin Awudza.



The rest are William Amenyor,Agbemayah Dotse, Louis Nyazinyo, Mawulolor Ahorgble, Fiave Joeffery, George Akuweti, Noah Ahiatorga, Samuel Gbolomo, Raphael Tetevi, James Nanewortor, Abednego Dzreke Mawuenya, Emmanuel Hayford Afedor, Isaac Kwesi Afeku, Richard Adri, Prosper Avumenyi, John Kobla Gbedemah and Stephen Asime.



Prosecution's case is that Charles Kormi Kudzordzi popularly known as Papavi is the accused person leader who had trained about 200 youth to take up arms to fight for their struggle.



As a result, the group has been moving from one place to the other and their leaders have been meeting illegally at Afefe, Mepe, Juapong, Nyatekpo, Aveyime, and other towns to achieve their aim.



Prosecution said Agblorm and Lawrence, are active members and they are also national executive members of the Western Togoland Foundation. Sosa was an active member who was mandated to educate and enroll more members from the Northern Territory especially Ewes.



Prosecution's said Kpevu denied supplying them with arms but admitted providing with funds to enhance their activities.



In September this year, the leadership of the group organised a riot and blocked two major roads at Juapong and attacked drivers at State Transport Corporation.



On September 25, this year, accused persons dressed In Western Togoland T-shirts armed with guns and cutlasses, went amok and blocked roads.



The accused burnt lorry tyres in the middle of the roads and prevented people from accessing it.



Prosecution said the accused displayed their flags amidst chanting " We want freedom", and they also engaged the Military in a fierce gun battle.



Accused were, however, overpowered and arrested while others escaped.



On September 29, Afeku and Adri in the company of others at large demanded for the ignition of some of the buses at the STC terminal but they were denied.



Accused then set ablaze two buses at the STC terminal and went into hiding. Police intelligence led to the arrest of the accused at their hideout.





