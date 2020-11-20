Regional News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: GNA

Twenty-nine candidates to contest 11 parliamentary seats in Bono East

Logo of the Electoral Commission

A total of 29 Parliamentary Candidates are contesting for the 11 parliamentary seats in the Bono East Region in the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr Gabriel Dei Yeboah, the Bono East Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) said on Thursday.



They comprise 26 males and three females, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Techiman and said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had candidates contesting in all the constituencies.



Peoples National Convention (PNC), Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and National Democratic Party (NDP) have candidates in only 11 of the constituencies.



In a breakdown, Mr Yeboah said Christopher Beyere Baasongti the NDC candidate is challenging Mr Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, NPP in the Techiman South constituency, while Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, NDC, is contesting Mr Martin Oti Gyarko, the incumbent NPP MP and the Deputy Bono East Regional Minister.



The Kintampo North constituency seat is being contested by Joseph Kwame Kumah, NDC, Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, NPP, and Mr Francis Akwesi Owusu Boateng an independent candidate, while Mr Alexander Gyan, NPP, is contesting the Kintampo South constituency seat with Madam Felicia Adjei NDC, and Mr Kojo Nyame-Datiakwa, an independent candidate.



In the Nkoranza North constituency, Joseph Kwesi Mensah of the NDC is challenging the incumbent NPP MP, Major Derek Oduro, while Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum of the NDC, and Madam Florence Ampour of the PNC are challenging Mr Charles Konadu-Yeboah, the incumbent NPP MP in the Nkoranza South constituency.



Mr Sanja Nanja, a former NDC MP and Mr Abraham Kweku Hennaa of the PPP are also challenging Mr Kofi Amoakohene, the incumbent NPP MP and the Bono East Regional Minister in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency seat, while Stephen Jalulah, NPP candidate is vying with Mohammed Maswud, the NDC incumbent MP in the Pru West constituency.



In the Pru East constituency, Mr Joshua Kwaku Abonkra, NPP, Mr Awuku Dunyo Shamah, GUM, and Mr Theophilus Carven Wureboulecho, NDP are challenging Dr Kwabena Donkor, the incumbent NDC MP.



Mr Kwame Ampofo-Twumasi, the incumbent NDC MP for Sene West constituency is being contested by Mr Joseph Kuma Mackay, NPP, and Caesar Fomeka NDP, while in Sene East, Mr Dominic Napare, the incumbent NDC MP is also being challenged by Mr Nicholas Luchoun Batagan of the NPP.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.