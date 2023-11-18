Twenty-nine aspirants cleared to contest NPP parliamentary primaries in Volta

Politics of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: GNA

The vetting committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have cleared all the aspirants vying for the parliamentary candidacy on the ticket of the party in the Volta Region to contest.



A total of 29 aspirants including six women from 13 constituencies in the region have successfully gone through the vetting process.



Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Third Vice Chairman of the NPP who chaired the committee told the media the process was successful.



He commended all the aspirants for successfully going through the process and advised them to adhere strictly to the party's rules and regulations in their campaigns.



Some of the aspirants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after their successful vetting described the process as smooth and fair, and commended the vetting committee for doing good work.



They also shared with the GNA some of the plans they have for their constituency and why the delegates should give them the nod.



Mrs. Attoinetine Oklu, an aspirant from the Kpando constituency told GNA the constituency deserved better development and that she would champion when given the nod.



She said improving the road network in the area was one of her priorities, especially one linking Kpando township to Torkor and the expansion of the harbor.



Mrs. Oklu said when given the nod, she would use the position to lobby investors to bring job opportunities to the area for the youth and look for financial support for farmers and traders to expand their businesses.



“I know I will win the primaries because during the balloting I picked number two, and because the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also picked number two and won, I will also win,” she said.



Ms Millicent Nana Yaa Sokro, an aspirant from Ho Central told GNA she would prioritise women empowerment, youth entrepreneurship, and job creation when given the nod.



She urged the party faithful to be united and that only with unity would they be able to break the eight and appealed to the delegates to vote for her.



Mr Samuel Wisdom Doe Haligah, an aspirant from Ketu South said his cordial relationship with the grassroots and his work for the party in the constituency would speak for him come December 2.