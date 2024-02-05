You are here: HomeNews2024 02 05Article 1915014

Twenty-five people arrested for an attack on Police at Kwahu Bepong

Some police motorbikes were vandalised during the attack Some police motorbikes were vandalised during the attack

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 people in connection with an attack on Police officers and the destruction of some properties at Kwahu Bepong in the Eastern Region.

A statement from the police said “Police reinforcement team working with the local Police have restored calm and things have been normalized while efforts are ongoing to get the other suspects arrested to face justice.”


According to the Police, details of the incident will be communicated in due course.



