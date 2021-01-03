Regional News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: GNA

Twenty-five New Year babies born at Korle Bu

The babies include a set of female twins

Twenty-five babies were born at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) on New Year day, comprising nine males and 16 females.



The babies include a set of female twins.



Madam Edith Akua Baah, Senior Midwifery Officer (SMO) at the Maternity Department of KBTH, told the Ghana News Agency that 10 babies were delivered through Spontaneous Vaginal Delivery (SVD) and 15 babies through Caesarean Section (CS).



She said six babies were taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) where premature and critically ill newborn babies were cared for and treated with specialised equipment.



The GNA was told that the six babies, comprised one preterm baby, one Gestational Diabetes Mellitus baby, two “O/A” big babies, one Mecronium Aspiration baby and one baby with a low Apgar Score.



Madam Baah stated that mothers, who gave birth through CS, would be discharged on a third-day post, provided they had no complications.



“Mothers who gave birth through CS will be discharged on a third post whilst mothers who gave birth through SVD will be discharged after a day or some hours after the delivery when there are no complications,” she said.



The in-charge said the babies together with their mothers were doing well.

