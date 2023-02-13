Twenty children receive entrepreneurial and ICT training in Ho

Regional News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Some twenty (20) children in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region have received a three month intensive training on entrepreneurship and Information Communication Technology (ICT).



The children were drawn from the various basic schools in the municipality and were trained in Graphic and Web designing, Programming, Entrepreneurship in areas of business management, customer service and strategic business development, value preposition, Leadership and it's related topics.



Forty (40) other adults also received the training and have all graduated on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Ho.



The training was organised by Genuis IT, a non-profit making organisation based in Ho with supports from the Volta Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA).



Speaking to reporters after the graduation ceremony, Regional Director of NYA, Yao Semorde said Genius IT's initiative is in line with what NYA Sees as a need to give young people the requisite skills especially in terms of IT.



He said as part of efforts to combat youth unemployment the directorate is set to give vocational skills training to some 56 youth, 28 each from Hohoe and South Tongu District in the region before the end of first quarter of 2023.



Founder and chief Executive Officer of Genius IT, Desmond Kitsi said the training is to compliment government's effort in the implementation of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.



He added that his focus is on the youth of Volta region and this is to enable them acquire skills and be able to stand up and also do something that can go unto the global market".



Genius IT was established by Kitsi Desmond some three years ago after he graduated from the Ho Technical University (HTU), he said as unemployed graduate, he thought it wise to make use of his knowledge acquired by voluntarily training young people in the field of IT.



He has over the few years trained over 500 youth in his areas of priority and in 2022 shortlisted by the Head of State Awards Schemes as a skills training agency for the Head of State in the Volta region.