Twenty brilliant students receive financial support from MP

Regional News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: Sarfo Barima Kantanka

On June 21, 2023, former Sports Minister and incumbent Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, gave financial support to twenty brilliant but needy students in Atwima Mponua at the District Education Office. This is the second time within the year, and over 1,890 students from the constituency have received such assistance since he took the mantle as the MP.



Addressing the beneficiaries, Ama Asafu Adjaye, the Director for Education Services, commended the MP for extending his financial net to the needy. He advised the students to justify their inclusion and brighten their corner, since that is the surest way to elevate themselves from poverty.



Isaac Kofi Marfo asked them to utilise the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy and to be ambassadors of hope to others. He reiterated the calls of the education honcho and asked the beneficiaries to be disciplined and refined in their field of study.



The Member of Parliament, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, beseeched the students to make hay while the sun shine. He advised them to eschew youthful exuberance that would cause them to expend negative energy. In addition, he admonished them not to allow anything to distract them from their focus in life. That, he noted, is guaranteed leverage for making it to the top.



“I never abused my chance as a student nor my office as a legislator. Furthermore, he called on them to be disciplined and be an epitome of excellence to others in their various communities. My parents never stepped foot in the classroom, but they sacrificed for me to be there", he added.



He also maintained that the over GhC 31,000 could have been expended on infrastructure, but it has been given out to produce many of his kind, such that posterity will write his name in the history books of Atwima Mponua.



Parents of beneficiary students expressed their gratitude to the legislator for attending to their needs.



The political Kohinoor, after his largess to the students, had various meetings with staff of the education office and the district GNAT leadership.



He also inspected ongoing projects at Nyinahin (NHIA office Complex, Nyinahin Sports complex, and Agenda 111 Hospital). At Mpasatia, the MP and his team inspected GNPC funded classrooms and dormitory blocks, and a VALCO ultra modern Kindergarten block under construction at Mpasatia Atanansu.