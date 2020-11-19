Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Patrick Fynn, Contributor

Twellium Industries supports Ghana Youth Camp

Beverage giant, Twellium Industrial Company has extended a hand of support to the maiden edition of Ghana Youth Camp. The Camp, a residential learning program was held in Accra at the Aknac Hotel on 13th-15th November 2020. Up to 100 young emerging leaders converged for the 3-day event.



As an official sponsor, the company presented beverages, biscuits, water among other products towards the organizing of the event.



Commenting on the gesture, Chief Marketing Officer, Ali Ajami stated that the support formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility, as it has developed a special interest in social development and youth-led initiatives. He further encouraged the replication of the program for the benefit of more youth.



The camp which was opened by Sylvester Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority also saw other seasoned speakers and facilitators who engaged participants in a myriad of subjects and topics geared towards youth in leadership and capacity building.



The event was organized under the auspices of the Ghana chapter of the Global Youth Network (GYN), an international youth-led non-governmental organisation working to motivate, unify and empower young people.



Twellium has over the years proven commitment to sustainable development through community development, charity, and social impact. Supporting youth-driven initiatives has been at the core of its mandate.



Twellium Industrial Company Limited specializes in the production of irresistible non-alcoholic beverages. In September 2013, it was incorporated in Ghana to kick start the production of 4 key franchised products: Rush Energy drink, Original American Cola, Planet Range and Bubble Up lemon-lime.



As a company, it prides itself in its flagship product, Verna Mineral Water, for its clean, tasty and refreshing appeal, as confirmed by target market and consumers.



Recently, it has received certifications from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). This is to affirm its conformity to world-class standards of safe and premium quality.

