Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Tutor allegedly defrauds 2 NaBCo personnel of GH¢19,400

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges - File photo

The Winneba District Magistrate’s Court has granted GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties to Emmanuel Owusu Mintah, 28, a Senior High School tutor, in Cape Coast, who was charged with defrauding by false pretences and forgery of documents.



Mintah pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court, presided over by Mr Charles Ohenewa Kufuor, adjourned the case to Thursday, January 28.



Police Inspector Dorinda Azumah told the court that the accused defrauded, Miss Harriet Sarkodie and Miss Alice Adayugah, two personnel of the Nation Builders Corp (NaBCo), to the tune of GH¢19,400.00.



Prosecution said in December, last year, Agnes Adantwi, a friend, introduced Miss Sarkodie to the accused to assist her to secure an appointment with the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Insp Azumah said Miss Sarkodie became interested in the arrangement, collected the phone number of the accused and informed Miss Adayugah about the employment opportunity.



She said both complaints, who had worked as teachers under NaBco, called accused on his mobile phone, and he (accused) assured to secure them permanent employment and demanded GH¢2,000.00 from them to facilitate the process.



The court heard that accused initially took GH¢800.00 from complainants as processing fee and promised to give them appointment letters within two or three weeks.



Insp Azumah said Mintah forwarded the purported appointment letters to the complaints via WhatsApp, using MTN number 0243156093, after which the balance of GH¢2,400.00 each were paid to him through the same MTN number.



Prosecutions said Ms Adayugah, on receiving the purported appointment letter, introduced six other colleagues to accused, who also became interested in the transaction.



The colleagues parted with cash totalling Gh¢2,800.00 each through Ms Adayugah, who transferred the amount to the accused via his(accused) MTN number and GCB Bank account, UCC branch.



Insp Azumah Mintah asked the complainants printed the letters from their phones and took them to Central Regional Head Office of the GES in Cape Coast, as directed by accused.



He said the Regional Human Resource Officer told complainants that their names were not on the GES appointment list, and they were asked to check from the head office, where it was revealed that their letters were forged.



The complaints informed accused about the development and demanded the refund of their monies, and when efforts to get their money failed they reported the matter to the police.



Accused In a caution statement admitted having received cash from the complaints to secure them appointment but said he forwarded the amount to Nana Yaw Appiah and John Mensah, officers at the GES Headquarters.



Insp Azumah said accused could not help police locate the officers, because he said he did not know them personally as he only communicated with them online.