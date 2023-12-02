Turnaround strategy for the agriculture sector will work - Dr. Bryan Acheampong

General News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, has said the turnaround strategy being adopted in the area agriculture will result in the transformation of the sector.



He said after a review of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), and the launch of Phase II of the programme - a transformative agenda focusing on key commodity value chains, agriculture in Ghana will certainly change for the better.



Addressing a gathering of farmers and award winners at the 39th National Farmers Day awards night in Tarkwa, the Minister in charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Acheampong assured Ghanaians that the PFJ 2.0 programme would address the pertinent challenges of the sector and foster increased private sector participation for agricultural development.



The new PFJ moves focus on implementing an efficient input credit system. The programme also emphasizes smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience, utilizing digital technology and interconnectedness within the value chain.



Under PFJ Phase II, eleven commodities have been prioritized. targets for self-sufficiency and increased exports by 2028 have been set. PFJ 2.0 will utilize digital technology for monitoring and reporting to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the program.







According to Dr. Acheampong, his ministry is aware of the high production potential of the Western Region in most of the 11 priority commodities under the PFJ Phase II.



The minister, therefore, charged all to support the implementation of the programme and encouraged all farmers who want to be part of it to register through their designated Agricultural Extension Agents (AEAs) who would provide technical support for the implementation of the programme.









