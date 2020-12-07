Politics of Monday, 7 December 2020

Turn out in your numbers and vote for your candidate- Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

With Ghanaians readying to cast their ballots, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to move to their respective polling stations and vote for their preferred candidates.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on the eve of elections encouraged Ghanaians to exercise their civic duty by partaking in the elections.



He seized the moment to appeal to those who have decided not to partake in the December 7 elections with reasons best known to them to rescind their decision as they will be affected by the decisions being made by the people who will be elected in the various offices.



“We should all remember the word of an ancient philosopher and I quote; the punishment suffered by the wise who refused to take part in the government is to leave under the government of worse men.”



“Using your God-given and constitutional rights cost nothing but staying home can come at a very steep price. So, I entreat all eligible voters to turn out in your numbers, cast your vote and thereby exercise your sovereign right to the making of government in the country,” Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concluded.



Ghana is going to the polls with the highest number of presidential candidates since the start of the 4th republic in 1992.



12 people are be competing for the Presidential seat.

