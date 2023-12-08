Turmoil in Upper West Akyem NPP as executives resist alleged attempt to impose MP as unopposed

Politics of Friday, 8 December 2023

The Upper West Akyem Constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is grappling with internal turmoil as party executives resist an alleged attempt to impose the incumbent Member of Parliament, Frederick Obeng Adom, as an unopposed candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



Some enranged polling station executives and coordinators within the constituency are pointing fingers at Regional Chairman Jeff Konadu and Constituency Chairman Nana Adai Obuobi, accusing them of orchestrating the plot.



In a press conference led by Nana Oppong Kyekyeku I, the aggrieved executives expressed their discontent, alleging that the two chairmen were secretly pushing this agenda by invoking a supposed rule from the National Leadership, claiming that no sitting MP must be contested.



The polling station executives vehemently opposed this alleged coercion, asserting that such actions could lead the NPP to an unfavorable outcome. They called on the National Leadership to uphold democratic principles by allowing all candidates who pick forms to contest without disqualification.



Citing Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom’s loss of relevance and non-performance in the constituency, the executives argued against forcing him on the people, emphasizing the potential harm to the party.



Concerned Party member, Asare Botwey Benjamin, disclosed that the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Eugene Kwabena Sackey, relayed a voice message on behalf of the Eastern Regional Chairman, instructing them not to allow any contestant against Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom.



The DCE claimed this instruction came from the Regional Chairman, who alleged it was sanctioned by the National Leadership.



The polling station executives contested this claim, asserting that the National Leadership had not issued any such directive.



They maintained the party’s decision to allow contests among candidates expressing interest in parliamentary seats and insisted on maintaining this democratic process.



Expressing their readiness not to vote in the upcoming Presidential and parliamentary election if the alleged coercive plot continues, the executives emphasized their stance against any attempt to unjustly disqualify candidates.



“We are not in support of anybody going unopposed, and any attempt to disqualify candidates who pick forms will be resisted. We are ready to support whoever emerges as the candidate after a contest during the primaries. Anything short of that will lead to serious trouble for the party here in Upper West Akim,” they declared.



The Upper West Akyem constituency is the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



However, the ruling NPP won the parliamentary seat for the first time in 2020.



The incumbent Member of Parliament Frederick Obeng Adom defeated then NDC MP Derek Phone Assist Bekoe with 21,863 votes(51.93%) as against 20,196 votes(48.02%).



However, in the Presidential election, John Mahama of the NDC garnered 21,694(52.49%) as against 19,060(46.11) secured President Akufo-Addo of NPP.