Turkish Ambassador calls on Tourism Minister

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Ozlem Ergun Uluesen, has paid a working visit to Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, in Accra.



The visit was to explore opportunities for mutual benefit in the tourism sector for the two countries and build on their bilateral relationship.



She said the Turkish Government intended to collaborate with the Government of Ghana through the Tourism Ministry to explore tourism-related opportunities for the socio-cultural and economic benefits of both countries.



The Ambassador noted that Ghana had immense opportunities in the area of tourism, arts and culture and stated the readiness of Turkey to explore the opportunities.



Madam Uluesen said globally, countries were now diversifying their economies and the tourism sector had been widely viewed as an alternative game changer.



Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal said the Ministry was ready to collaborate with the Turkish Government to explore areas of mutual benefit in the Tourism and Culture landscape in Ghana for the growth of both countries.