Tumultuous reception for Bawumia in Nima and Mamobi

Bawumia had to stand in his car and acknowledge the crowd

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia set Nima agog on Wednesday afternoon when his entourage stormed the twin Ayawaso East and North Constituencies on the 2nd day of his Greater Accra Regional tour.



After kicking off his Greater Accra tour on Tuesday, the Vice President took his campaign to the Zongos and the tumultuous reception which welcomed him, proved that indeed he had come home.



Dr. Bawumia's delegation, which included NPP Parliamentary candidates for Awayawo East and North, Pater Mireku and Alhaji Manaf were joined by a milling crowd which slowly walked through from the Nima roundabout to the Kawokudi Park in Kanda, where a grand durbar of Chiefs and Imams was held.



As the delegation got set to commence the walk at the Nima Roundabout in the morning, it became apparent that the massive, enthusiastic crowd would not make it possible for the Vice President to walk with them as everybody wanted to catch a glimpse of him.



In the end, he had to stand in his car, acknowledge the crowd and be able to move with them in a snail-pace fashion.



Others wwho were so eager to catch a glimpse of Bawumia, had to climb anything possible along the streets, including buildings, cars and tables to wave at the Vice President.



Two things dominated the more than two hour walk, and they were the NPP's popular re-election signal, the 4 raised fingers indicating 4 more years for Nana, as well as a reverberating chorus of "we don't want mortuaries, we don't want mortuaries," in apparent reference to NDC flagbearer, former President Mahama's promise to build mortuaries in Zongos.



The crowd mocked Mahama's promise, amidst chanting of popular campaign tunes in support of the NPP.







Creative members of the thick crowd instantly coined lyrics ridiculing Mahama's mortuary promise, and praised Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for focusing on education.



Dr. Bawumia and the Parliamentary candidates made intermittent stops to address the crowd, and the people of Nima through loyd speakers.



Interestingly, when the Vice President and the crowd got to Nima, the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso North, Yusif Jajah, came out of his party's office with other to catch a glimpse.



He was spotted by an aid of the Vice President and both the Vice President and the candidate exchanged pleasantries.



4 More 4 Nana to do more



At the end of the walk at Kawokudi Park, Vice President Bawumia told elders of the community that President Akuffo-Addo has kept faitj with Zongos after fulfilling his promise to establish the Zongo Development Fund to accelerate to prioritise development in the Zongos.



Dr. Bawumia said in less than four years of the Zongo Development Fund, it has embarked on massive development projects in infrastructure, education, health, sports, water and sanitation as well as vocational training.



He cited several examples of completed and ongoing Zongo Developmebt Fund projects, adding that the Fund has sent 40 students from Zongo communities on scholarship to study medicine in Cuba.



Dr. Bawumia stressed that no government in the history of Ghana has paid more attention to Zongos than Nana Akufo-Addo, and urged the people of Zongo to continue to support the President by giving him 4 more years to do more for them.





