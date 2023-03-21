Tsito to celebrate Easter with focus on infrastructural development

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Chiefs and people of Awudome Tsito in the Ho West District of the Volta region are set to celebrate this year's Easter festival in a grand style.



Awudome Tsito started adding value to Easter celebration in the year 2011 and this is the 12th time it will be celebrated. Easter celebration in the community brings together citizens and tourists home and abroad to experience art and entertainment activities.



This year, the celebration will be characterised with football gala, health walk, mountain hiking, movie night, health screening among other things.



Theme for this year's celebration is "Repositioning Tsito towards infrastructural development" and according to the secretary of the planning Commitee, Alias Akahoho Gaga, fund will be raised as part of activities to mark the celebration.



He said the funds will be use to face lift Tsito health centre, the oldest health facility in the Awudome traditional area and poor town roads will also be repaired.



A veteran journalist, Kafui Gati who is chairman of the planning committee has called on the general public to visit and experience this year's celebration.



Dufia of Awudome Tsito, Togbe Gobo Dake XII and other chiefs from and outside the traditional enclave are expected to climax the celebration in their royal regalia.



Awudome Tsito is one of the communities in the Awudome Traditional Area, the town lies under the bosom of the Akwapim-Togo mountain with farming being the dominant activity.



The town also hosts two second circle institutions and learning centre of the University of Ghana, Legon popularly known as Adult College.