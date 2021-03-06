General News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tsatsu Tsikata recounts how he took his date to Osu Night Market to eat kenkey and fish

Tsatsu Tsikata, legal practitioner

Tsatsu Tsikata, the highly revered legal practitioner has retold the interesting story of how he used to frequent the Osu Night Market in Accra for kenkey and fish in the past.



In a rare appearance on the KSM Show which airs on Pan African TV, the accomplished lawyer recounted that he, at some point in his early years, sent his date there to the Osu Night Market in a bid to impress her.



He revealed that he was a big lover of the place and went there regularly to enjoy kenkey and fish.



Tsatsu says he took his date there because he found joy at the place and saw it as a perfect place to enjoy the best kenkey and fish in the capital.



"Osu Night Market is a very important place for ensuring one’s well-being. I have a favourite kenkey seller at Osu Night Market whom I go to regularly and she has fantastic fish as well. It is a fact that in order to impress some people I had taken them along to go and see this wonderful kenkey and fish person."



Tsatsu disclosed that one story that impressed him most is when he discovered the woman whose kenkey joint he patronized often had through the kenkey business managed to take care of her daughter to the level.



He also revealed that the Achimota Night Market was his second favourite place after Osu.



"What is even more amazing is that this lady through her Night Market work had educated her daughter and one day he introduced the daughter to me. I have always found Osu Market a nice spot for meeting my culinary expectations. I tried to impress people by taking them there. It’s not only Osu, I used to go to Osu Market as well. There is also a Night Market there," he said.



